Malphino (live) + Guacamayo Tropical

Hackney Bridge
Sun, 5 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £13.20

About

As part of the Mexfest takeover at Hackney Bridge we celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a special Cumbia fiesta featuring the one and only Malphino playing live for their first gig of 2024 and special guests - the Cumbia sons of Madrid's party scene and party st...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Movimientos.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Malphino, Guacamayo Tropical

Venue

Hackney Bridge

Units 1-28, ECHO BUILDING Units 1-28, ECHO BUILDING, London E15 2SJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

