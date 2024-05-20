DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
CALM DOWN-The after Carnival Pool Chill Out.
Enjoy the best in R&B, slow jams, and Afro-chill tunes at the beautiful Haubentaucher pool. Come and relax your feet after a beautiful but surely exhausting Berlin Carnival.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.