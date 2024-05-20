DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Calm Down Pool Party

Haubentaucher
Mon, 20 May, 12:00 pm
PartyBerlin
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

CALM DOWN-The after Carnival Pool Chill Out.

Enjoy the best in R&B, slow jams, and Afro-chill tunes at the beautiful Haubentaucher pool. Come and relax your feet after a beautiful but surely exhausting Berlin Carnival.

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Freak de l’Afrique UG.
Venue

Haubentaucher

Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Doors open12:00 pm

