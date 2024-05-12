Top track

Man in the Box

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ALICE IN CHAINS - UNPLUGGED (1996)

Blondies Brewery
Sun, 12 May, 7:00 pm
FilmBarking
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Man in the Box
Got a code?

About

Film screening: On April 10, 1996, Alice in Chains resurfaced to perform their first concert in two and a half years for MTV Unplugged, a program featuring all-acoustic set lists. The band was offered to do the segment numerous times prior to the actual ta...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Blondies Brewery

258 Church Road, Waltham Forest, London, E10 7JQ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.