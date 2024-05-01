DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Silverdollar, Go Jackie, Wellies, Skeeter De Milo

Purgatory
Wed, 1 May, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
About

A fun smattering of music for your ears at Puragatory provided by silverdollar, Go Jackie, Wellies, and Skeeter De Milo. Stop by for electronic rock, indie rock, and hardcore.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Purgatory.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Silverdollar, Go Jackie, Wellies and 1 more

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

