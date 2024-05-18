DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Samples n' Friends: 90s v. 00s

The Sultan Room
Sat, 18 May, 6:00 pm
$25.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dress Code: Your best 90s/00s outfits

Assemble your squad, brush up on your samples & get ready for a night filled with hits & deep cuts from your favorite eras in music!

Early arrival suggested to sign up for the Sample trivia game!

IMPORTANT NOTE: Ple...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
280 capacity

