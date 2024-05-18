DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dress Code: Your best 90s/00s outfits
Assemble your squad, brush up on your samples & get ready for a night filled with hits & deep cuts from your favorite eras in music!
Early arrival suggested to sign up for the Sample trivia game!
IMPORTANT NOTE: Ple...
