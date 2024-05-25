Top track

Morphology

AK/DK

Lewes Con Club
Sat, 25 May, 8:00 pm
£19.80

About

AK/DK create improvised layers of fuzzed-up synths, delays and thunderous double drums. Their album ‘Patterns/Harmonics’ was lauded by BBC 6 Music and received an ‘Album of the Day’ accolade after heavy rotation from the station. Known for their high-energ...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Melting Vinyl.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

AK/DK

Venue

Lewes Con Club

139 High St, Lewes BN7 1XS, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

