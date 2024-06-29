DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Den of Delirium: Under the Sea

PROJECT HOUSE
Sat, 29 Jun, 6:00 pm
TheatreLeeds
£18.55
About

Welcome to the Den of Delirium: Under the Sea

Where your wildest fantasies, most horrifying nightmares and depraved perversions become a reality!

Curated by Mistresses Lolita Laytex and DJ Paizan, we bring you some of the very best cabaret, sideshow, pol...

This is an 18+ event
TandA Productions presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

PROJECT HOUSE

Armley Road, Leeds, LS12 2DR, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm
1000 capacity
Accessibility information

