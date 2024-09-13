Top track

Good Bad Times

Hinds

Lafayette
Fri, 13 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hinds have returned with a glorious bang… “Coffee” is their first new single in 4 years. It also marks the band’s first release as the original duo of Carlotta Cosials and Ana Perrote since they burst onto the scene in 2014 with debut single, “Bamboo”, and...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Amigas.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hinds

Venue

Lafayette

11 Goods Way, Camden, London, N1C 4DP, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

