DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp - Release

La Marbrerie
Wed, 13 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsMontreuil
From €13.22

About

Marcel Duchamp est un artiste du 20 ème siècle. Il n’a pas d’orchestre connu à ce jour.

Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp (OTPMD) est un collectif de musique d'avant-garde basé en Suisse, connu pour son mélange éclectique de genres, ses paysages sono...

Tout public
Présenté par La Marbrerie.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Doors open7:00 pm

