DESIREE presents MMINO London

Colour Factory
Fri, 24 May, 7:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £17
About

South African deep house star DESIREE brings her MMINO event concept to London for a day & night takeover of Colour Factory in Hackney Wick this May bank holiday Friday. MMINO means ‘music’ in siPedi, the language of the Basotho people South Africa. DESIRE...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Labyrinth Events.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
DESIREE, Dlala Thukzin, Emmanuel Jal and 1 more

Venue

Colour Factory

Ground Floor, Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN
Doors open7:00 pm

