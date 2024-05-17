DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Black Lodge Presents
Friday May 17th, 2024
Worms in Dirt
Look At The Bones
Miscomings
Grant and the Summerlands
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.