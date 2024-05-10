DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LACRIMA la festa indie più brutta d' Italia

Duel Club
Fri, 10 May, 9:30 pm
PartyPozzuoli
€14
About

Nella nostra festa non passiamo niente che non sia Indie (no, 50 special non la mettiamo) e siamo pieni di momenti e gag che per ora piacciono al pubblico (speriamo di inventarcene altri, altrettanto divertenti in futuro!).

Tutte le età
Presentato da Ufficio K.

Venue

Duel Club

Via Antiniana, 2a, 80078 Pozzuoli NA, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity

