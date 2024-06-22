DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LOW MARGATE → Summer Solstice Party

Faith In Strangers, Margate
Sat, 22 Jun, 8:00 pm
DJMargate
£18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

LOW MARGATE Summer Solstice Party at Faith In Strangers.

We'll be kicking things off at 8pm preparing for a special sunset at 21:15.

Our first artist announced on the bill is Cami Layé Okún.

A rare appearance in the UK, Cami is a DJ, selector and radio...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Faith In Strangers.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cami Layé Okun

Venue

Faith In Strangers, Margate

Faith In Strangers, 17 Ethelbert Cres, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

