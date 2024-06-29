DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Summers Like This Day Party

The Sultan Rooftop
Sat, 29 Jun, 5:00 pm
GigsNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Summers Like This Day Party aims to relive the nostalgic moments of summer imprinted in your mind by creating unforgettable memories filled with friends, dancing & great music under the summer sun. The event includes an array of music genres from house, hi...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Mohogany, Sa

Venue

The Sultan Rooftop

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

