King of the Slugs

Fat Dog

O2 Forum Kentish Town
Sat, 23 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£24.05

King of the Slugs
About

FORM and Bad Vibrations Present

FAT DOG

+ Special Guests

This price includes a £2.05 venue restoration levy.

This is a 14+ event (Under 16s accompanied by an adult)
Presented by FORM and Bad Vibrations.
Lineup

Fat Dog

Venue

O2 Forum Kentish Town

9-17 Highgate Rd, London NW5 1JY
Doors open7:00 pm
2300 capacity
