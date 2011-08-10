Top track

DedFest 2024

Crockstead Fields
10 Aug - 11 Aug
GigsLewes
£44.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

DedFest is the the South East's newest small festival. Set on the beautiful Crockstead Farm in East Sussex. Showcasing the finest talent from Brighton, London and more.

Created by the team behind DedBest Distillery the festival is born out of a passion fo...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by DedBest Distillery LTD.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

12
Nature TV, Martha Eve, Hypsoline and 12 more

Crockstead Fields

Crockstead Fields Eastbourne Rd, Halland BN8 6PT
Doors open9:00 am
200 capacity

