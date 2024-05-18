Top track

Soho Live Music Club - I Will Wait for You (Live)

Louise Messenger Trio (1st House)

The Piano Bar Soho
Sat, 18 May, 5:30 pm
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

London-based Australian swing singer Louise Messenger’s sassy energy modernises jazz standards while maintaining their essence. Her dynamic interpretations of classic and almost forgotten pieces have captivated audiences worldwide. Messenger’s ability to c...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soho Live Music Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Louise Messenger

Venue

The Piano Bar Soho

16 Carlisle St, London W1D 3BT, UK
Doors open5:30 pm
Event ends8:00 pm

