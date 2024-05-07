Top track

Laura Jane Grace and the Mississippi Medicals w/ The Devil’s Twins

Alchemy
Tue, 7 May, 7:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$40.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

So excited to have Laura Jane Grace and The Mississippi Medicals at Alchemy on Tuesday May 7th with special guests The Devil's Twins!!

7pm doors

8pm show

$35 advanced tickets

$40 date of service/day of

See you there!!

All ages
Intrinsic Events and Spring Street Productions Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

