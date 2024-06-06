Top track

Harrison Gordon with TRSH, Kerosene Heights and Convalescent

Eulogy
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:00 pm
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Eulogy Presents: Harrison Gordon

with TRSH, Kerosene Heights and Convalescent

Thursday, June 6th, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

Kerosene Heights

Kerosene Heights is an emo punk band from Asheville, NC. Blendin...

All ages
Presented by Eulogy.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Harrison Gordon, TRSH, Kerosene Heights

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

