Baby Teeth

Dolores Forever

MOTH Club
Wed, 19 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17

Baby Teeth
About Dolores Forever

Describing their sound as "sonic glitter", the refreshing melodic pop of Dolores Forever edges on indie in a similar fashion to MUNA. Initially meeting at a mutual friend's house party, Copenhagen's Julia Fabrin and Yorkshire's Hannah Wilson tell tales of

Posted by DICE

Event information

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Communion ONE and Live Nation.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dolores Forever

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:00 pm
320 capacity

