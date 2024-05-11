Top track

Dom Flemons - Guess I'm Doing Fine (feat. Sam Bush)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dom Flemons

Judson & Moore Distillery
Sat, 11 May, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
From $20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dom Flemons - Guess I'm Doing Fine (feat. Sam Bush)
Got a code?

About

an evening with the GRAMMY award winner, and two-yime EMMY nominee "American Songster"

As a resolute preservationist, storyteller, and instrumentalist, Dom Flemons has long set himself apart by finding forgotten folk songs and making them live again. His...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Judson & Moore Distillery
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dom Flemons

Venue

Judson & Moore Distillery

3057 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.