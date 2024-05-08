Top track

Uran Apak Album Launch + Nata In Furs + James Garside

Folklore Hoxton
Wed, 8 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Uran Apak is celebrating his album release with a launch concert! Accompanied by the delightful Bo Keeney on guitar, he will play songs from his new album, followed by his signature live looping improv set that will take you on a journey through space, tim...

This is an 18+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Uran Apak, Nata in Furs, James Garside

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

