DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Uran Apak is celebrating his album release with a launch concert! Accompanied by the delightful Bo Keeney on guitar, he will play songs from his new album, followed by his signature live looping improv set that will take you on a journey through space, tim...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.