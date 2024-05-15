Top track

Gypsy Jazz Sessions (1st House)

The Piano Bar Soho
Wed, 15 May, 5:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Introducing the dynamic collaboration of the Kourosh Kanani Duo, where Kourosh Kanani's captivating guitar melodies intertwine seamlessly with Fraser Urquhart's exquisite piano accompaniment. Prepare for an evening of captivating jazz, showcasing their unp...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soho Live Music Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kourosh Kanani

Venue

The Piano Bar Soho

16 Carlisle St, London W1D 3BT, UK
Doors open5:30 pm
Event ends8:00 pm

