Áine Deane

St Pancras Old Church
Fri, 31 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Áine Deane’s The Sisterhood Show is an evening of music with some of her favourite artists and songwriters who will one by one join her for a song.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Communion ONE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Áine Deane

Venue

St Pancras Old Church

Pancras Road, London NW1 1UL
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

