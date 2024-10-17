Top track

Nubiyan Twist, Soweto Kinch - Buckle Up

NUBIYAN TWIST X JAZZ EVIDENCE

Monk - Sala Teatro
Thu, 17 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€23

About

Una miscela di musicisti virtuosi, abili produttori e compositori ispirati uniscono le forze per creare un suono unico e contagioso che attinge al jazz, all'hip-hop, all'afrobeat, alla dancehall, al soul, al reggae e musica dance: aspettati una musicalità...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Lineup

Nubiyan Twist

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

