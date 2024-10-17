DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Una miscela di musicisti virtuosi, abili produttori e compositori ispirati uniscono le forze per creare un suono unico e contagioso che attinge al jazz, all'hip-hop, all'afrobeat, alla dancehall, al soul, al reggae e musica dance: aspettati una musicalità...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.