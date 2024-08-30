Top track

Caitlin Cook: The Writing on the Stall

The Bill Murray
Fri, 30 Aug, 6:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£17.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Following two sold-out Off-Broadway runs and selection as a New York Times critic's pick, Caitlin Cook's bathroom graffiti musical hits London. Confessional, immersive, and uproariously funny, this one-of-a-kind show—literally set in a dive bar bathroom—tr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
Lineup

Caitlin Cook

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open5:30 pm

