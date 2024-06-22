Top track

Extinction of Mankind - Axe to Grind

Extinction Of Mankind

The Black Heart
Sat, 22 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Congress Of Antlered Ghost Children presents....

EXTINCTION OF MANKIND
https://www.facebook.com/p/Extinction-of-Mankind-100050179793003/

COMMONER
https://commoner666.bandcamp.com/

RED EYED CULT
https://redeyedcult.bandcamp.com/album/unit-61

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Congress Of Antlered Ghost Children
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Extinction Of Mankind, Commoner

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Doors open7:00 pm

