Freedom Party. Gunna at Naô Pool Club

NAO Pool Club
Wed, 17 Jul, 12:00 pm
GigsMálaga
€110The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gunna at Naô Pool Club. Freedom Party. July 17th 2024.

Para mayores de 21 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Nao Pool Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gunna

Venue

NAO Pool Club

C. los Tilos, 29660 Marbella, Málaga, Spain
Doors open12:00 pm

