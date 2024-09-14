Top track

Gerd Janson & Jacques Renault - Never Saw Never (Mixed)

Jackies Open Air Daytime w/ Gerd Janson

La Terrrazza
Sat, 14 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
About Gerd Janson

DJ, producer and label owner Gerd Janson is known for his eclectic DJ sets, which span techno, deep house and disco, from fresh finds and certified classics to obscure samples. He has curated multiple compilation mix albums including Musik for Autobahns Vo Read more

Event information

JACKIES is an independent House Music label from Barcelona and one of the most groundbreaking and incredible parties in the city. We bet on quality music. We believe in the transformative value of House music as a uniting axis between communities. After 5...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por JACKIES.
Lineup

Gerd Janson

Venue

La Terrrazza

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

