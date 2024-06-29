DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Grand's Pride After Party with MNEK!

The Clapham Grand
Sat, 29 Jun, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £18.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

THE GRAND'S PRIDE AFTER PARTY RETURNS FOR 2024 WITH AN MNEK DJ SET! 🏳️‍🌈
Sat 29th June - 9pm-3am

London’s biggest Pride After Party returns to our dance floor on Saturday 29th June 2024, and is headlined by the incomparable, MNEK!

BRIT and Ivor Novel...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
1250 capacity

