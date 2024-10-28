Top track

siovo - nach 2 jahren

siovo – Kauft dem Jungen Blumen Tour 2024

Häkken
Mon, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SIOVOs Sound ist Safespace.

Hier darf man sein, wer man will. Vor allem darf man weich sein. Seine Musik ist wie eine Umarmung. Fest und warm. SIOVO ist Katalysator fürs Schmerzhafte, auf Autopilot sprudeln Emotionen aus einem heraus. Sein Electronic-Pop,...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von Selective Artists , OHA! Music, DIFFUS, Sleek & Fritz
Lineup

siovo

Venue

Häkken

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

