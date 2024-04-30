Top track

GOLFOS - FEELING GOOD - JBL MIX

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Reve Festival. May 30th . Golfos

NAO Pool Club
30 Apr - 1 Jun
DJMálaga
€55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

GOLFOS - FEELING GOOD - JBL MIX
Got a code?

About

Reve Festival. GOLFOS. May 30th from 6pm. Black dress code

Para mayores de 21 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Nao Pool Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Golfos

Venue

NAO Pool Club

C. los Tilos, 29660 Marbella, Málaga, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.