Top track

Liverpool Street In The Rain

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Steel City Dance Discs w/ Mall Grab + more | Limerick

Dolan's Warehouse
Tue, 31 Oct, 10:30 pm
DJLimerick
€28.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Liverpool Street In The Rain
Got a code?

About

We have been excited to announce this for quite some time.... this October 31st, the notorious Steel City Dance Discs label and party starters host a family affair with us at Dolans Warehouse. Mall Grab, Effy & David Jackson join us on the night!

This is...

Presented by Sense.

Lineup

Effy, Mall Grab

Venue

Dolan's Warehouse

3-4 Dock Rd, Limerick, V94 VH4X, Ireland
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
Event ends2:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.