FIZZ: Live + Signing

Rough Trade Nottingham
Sun, 29 Oct, 12:00 pm
GigsNottingham
From £15.54

About

Rough Trade Nottingham is very excited to present an in-store live performance and signing from FIZZ. This unique event celebrates the release of their latest album 'The Secret To Life' released via Decca.

Tickets for this event also include a physical co...

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Fizz

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open12:00 pm
150 capacity

