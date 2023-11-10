Top track

TORPOR - Accidie

Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TORPOR + Modern Technology + Friend

The Chameleon Arts Cafe
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsNottingham
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Heavyweight doom trio TORPOR and noise rock duo MODERN TECHNOLOGY hit Nottingham's The Chameleon Arts Cafe as part of their Dual Album Launch UK tour with Human Worth label-mates Friend.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Human Worth.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Friend, Modern Technology, TORPOR

Venue

The Chameleon Arts Cafe

Newcastle Chambers, 17a Angel Row, Nottingham NG1 6HL
Doors open7:30 pm
140 capacity

