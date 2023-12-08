Top track

Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit

Teen Spirit / Nuit Teenage Rock

Supersonic
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€5.50

About

Teen Spirit is back !

Hymne d'une génération, une époque faite de compiles dans ton walkman, du punk à roulettes de Green day au rock charmeur de Garbage, retour dans nos cahiers de lycée! On te passera les meilleurs sons teenage rock de 23h à 6h du matin Read more

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm
300 capacity

