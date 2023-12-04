Top track

Strawberry Guy (Night 1)

Barnsdall Gallery Theatre
Mon, 4 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsHollywood
$31.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sid The Cat Presents

Strawberry Guy (Night 1)

12/4/2023 at Barnsdall Gallery Theatre

Fully Seated.

Stepping out of the bedroom & into the Real World, Liverpool’s Strawberry Guy prepares for a string of special shows across the UK & the US by sharing re Read more

Presented by Sid The Cat.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Strawberry Guy

Venue

Barnsdall Gallery Theatre

4814 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, California 90027, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

