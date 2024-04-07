Top track

Dabeull Live Band

L'Olympia
Sun, 7 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dabeull est reconnu internationalement comme le porteur de flambeau de la funk. Il a su remettre au goût du jour un son authentique, chaleureux et entièrement produit avec des synthétiseurs d’époque. Sa vision originale et son humour décalé lui permettent...

Présenté par Dabeull Records.

Lineup

Dabeull

Venue

L'Olympia

28 Boulevard des Capucines, 75009 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

