DICE protects fans and artists from touts.

MAREZINE: Blitz Playhouse, Brides, Blousey + more

The Victoria
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.50

About

Marezine is back at The Victoria once again to bathe under the moonlight. After a 4 month hiatus Blitz Playhouse returns for a stellar headline show with support from the exciting new southern gothic sisters BRIDES, along with Marezine favourites Blousey

Presented by MARE Magazine.

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open 7:00 pm

