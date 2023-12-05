DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Shygirl is undisputedly the moment, and she’s returning for pt.2 of the nymph tour.
Shy’s contemporary jumble of sultry rap, pop, house, grime and deconstructed club has become the soundtrack of a new generation (and Rihanna’s Fenty shows). Through everyt
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.