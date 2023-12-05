Top track

Shygirl - SLIME

Shygirl

Marble Factory
Tue, 5 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£22.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Shygirl is undisputedly the moment, and she’s returning for pt.2 of the nymph tour.

Shy’s contemporary jumble of sultry rap, pop, house, grime and deconstructed club has become the soundtrack of a new generation (and Rihanna’s Fenty shows). Through everyt Read more

Presented by Simple Things Festival.

Lineup

Shygirl

Venue

Marble Factory

74-78 Avon St, Bristol BS2 0PX
Doors open7:00 pm

