PrettyTwisted: The XCHRA Experience

Brixton Jamm
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bib Sama is back with another headline show this time bigger and better. The 23-year-old multifaceted artist has been making waves in the music industry with his captivating vocals and self-produced music. Drawing inspiration from influential artists like*** Read more

Lineup

9NOVA, bib sama.

Venue

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends9:00 pm
800 capacity

