DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kino-ween Horror Films Release Party

Alex's Bar
Fri, 6 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Kinowave Productions Presents:

KINO-WEEN: A film premiere party ~

We invite our friends, family, and strangers to the celebration of the start of KINOWAVE and a sneak peak at some small projects we have worked on in 2023

with live performances by RØ Read more

Presented by Alex's Bar.

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.