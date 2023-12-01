DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Folkstone ( reunion )

ORION LIVE CLUB
Fri, 1 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

FOLKSTONE

tornano live. L’annuncio, in poche ore, ha

entusiasmato

tantissimi

fan da quattro anni in attesa del ritorno della della folk metal band italiana, riunitasi lo

scorso 17 settembre al Live Music Club di Trezzo sull’Adda, ospite headliner dell Read more

Presentato da ORION LIVE S.R.L..

Venue

ORION LIVE CLUB

Viale J. F. Kennedy, 52, 00043 Ciampino RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.