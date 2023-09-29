Top track

Le Juiice - Black Samouraï

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Battle Royale: Le Juiice, Vicky R, Dre Tala, Carla Genus...

YOYO - Palais de Tokyo
Fri, 29 Sept, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BATTLE ROYALE feat:

Le Juiice (live) - Vicky R (live) - Dre Tala vs OG Drico - Gingerboy vs Hony Zuka - Carla Genus vs Mel Woods - Bydone vs Yawi

Les avatars guerriers des artistes les plus emblématiques de leur génération viendront s'affronter sur la sc Read more

Présenté par La Rafinerie.

Lineup

6
Le Juiice, Vicky R, Dre Tala and 6 more

Venue

YOYO - Palais de Tokyo

13 Avenue du Président Wilson, 75016 Paris, France
Doors open11:30 pm

