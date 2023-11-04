Top track

McFly After Party (Edinburgh)

La Belle Angèle
Sat, 4 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsEdinburgh
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

McFly are in town & we've decided to throw a special after party for all the girls & boys with Five Colours In Their Hair!

Come join us at La Belle Angele after the show for a night of McFly Classics, Alternative Anthems & Pop Hits all played by the incre

Presented by Throwback Events.
Venue

La Belle Angèle

11 Hastie's Close, Edinburgh EH1 1HJ
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

