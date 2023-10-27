DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

That Comedy Though (Free Pizza!)

SILO Community
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
ComedyNew York
From $5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A new comedy show in SILO Brooklyn's classy front room. We've got an amazing line-up, affordable happy hour specials, and FREE PIZZA! Costumes encouraged for this one!

Hosted by Maria Heinegg (Bravo TV)

Featuring:

TBA

Doors at 7, Show at 7:30

$5 advan

Presented by SILO Brooklyn.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

SILO Community

90 Scott Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

