Top track

WizTheMc - Fear of Heights

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

WizTheMc

Mojo Club
Sun, 25 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€24.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

WizTheMc - Fear of Heights
Got a code?

About

WizTheMc

25.02.2024

VERLEGT ins Mojo

Reeperbahn 1

19h Einlass / 20h Beginn

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren
Präsentiert von Uebel & Gefährlich GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

WizTheMC

Venue

Mojo Club

Reeperbahn 1, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.