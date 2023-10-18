Top track

ILLENIUM - ILLENIUM Live

Élysée Montmartre
Wed, 18 Oct, 8:00 pm
€33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Illenium est l’un des producteurs électro les plus prolifiques et reconnus du moment : il figure en tête des charts américaines, a amassé plus de 5 milliards de streams et se place en tête d’affiche des plus grands festivals du monde. Après son premier alb Read more

Présenté par AEG Presents France.

Lineup

Illenium

Venue

Élysée Montmartre

72 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

