Espacio: Tayhana, Mia Carucci, Leelee

Paragon
Thu, 12 Oct, 9:30 pm
DJBrooklyn
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

reggaeton/dembow/guaracha/latin/dancehall/techno/friends/fun

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Paragon.

Lineup

Tayhana, Mia Carucci

Venue

Paragon

990 Broadway, Brooklyn, New York 11221, United States
Doors open9:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.