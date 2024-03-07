Top track

Tuerie - G/Bounce

Tuerie

Le Ferrailleur
Thu, 7 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

« Après la sortie de mon EP ‘Bleu Gospel’, j’ai remarqué que les gens avaient une grande compassion pour moi et avaient confiance en moi, mais cela a également un revers. J’ai l’impression que les gens ont idéalisé l’artiste que j’étais, en se disant que ‘ Read more

Krumpp Music, Pulp Agency & Bleu Citron, en accord avec Foufoune Palace Bonjour, présentent
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Tuerie

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

